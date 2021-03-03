Steven Gerrard had plenty on his hands during Rangers' 1-0 win at Livingston on Wednesday.

You'd think that the Liverpool legend would be stress-free now that the Scottish Premiership title is essentially sewn up, ending Celtic's dominance after almost a decade away from the throne.

However, if you've ever seen Gerrard play the beautiful game, then you'll know that he's a born winner through and through, so don't kid yourself that Rangers have taken their foot off the gas.

Gerrard sent off

And if there was any doubt surrounding that fact, it could surely be dispelled by the half-time scenes at the Almondvale Stadium with Gerrard giving the match officials a piece of his mind.

That's because the Premier League icon had become enraged by a controversial first-half incident that saw Alfredo Morelos booked for diving after a tackle by Livingston shot-stopper Max Stryjek.

However, replays weren't so conclusive and Gerrard wasn't alone in feeling aggrieved with the situation, going as far as getting himself sent off for approaching the officials at the interval.

Livingston 0-1 Rangers

It was a chaotic moment that saw Gerrard pick up two yellow cards in the blink of an eye, but it was ultimately Rangers and Morelos that had the last laugh once the teams emerged from the break.

That's because Rangers moved an eye-watering 18 points above Celtic when Morelos bagged a winning goal for Gerrard's men with a poacher's finish in the 87th minute.

So, in a way, Gerrard's passionate response did indeed pay off and it's fair to say he was feeling pumped up about the situation when it came to his post-match interviews.

Gerrard's brilliant interview answer

And the Rangers coach amusingly went viral when he was asked about Morelos' bad boy reputation and whether that potentially gives him a disadvantage in incidents like those against Livingston.

Gerrard wasn't interested in debating the psychology and politics of the Scottish game and instead gave some hilarious details about how Morelos was celebrating the win.

Let's just say that it's not for no reason that Gerrard's amusing comment has racked up thousands of retweets in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check out the viral footage down below:

Sweet Caroline celebration

Fair play, Alfredo, because I think a lot of us feel like dancing to Sweet Caroline topless right now.

That, and it really tickles us that Gerrard managed to reel off the details of his star striker's wild celebrations, even going as far as interrupting the interviewer, as though they were rap lyrics.

And let's just say it doesn't require much imagination to picture the Colombian darting around the Rangers dressing room as though he'd just won the Champions League.

Then again, according to The Sun, Gerrard will be quickly turning his attention to Rangers' potentially title-deciding clash with St Mirren on Saturday as opposed to partying until the sun rises.

When Gerrard was asked what tunes the squad plays on the coach, he simply replied: “I don’t know we don’t usually put the tunes on, we just have some food and get ourselves home. But I do like Sweet Caroline after a win.”

Don't we all, Steven, don't we all?

