Watford news: Munoz set to bolster squad by signing Colombian international

Since being appointed as Watford's new manager in December 2020, Xisco Munoz has made a relatively bright start to life at Vicarage Road.

Under the guidance of the Spaniard, the Hornets have won eight of their last 14 Championship games (prior to tonight's game) and will be looking to launch a push for automatic promotion in the coming weeks.

Despite the transfer window closing for Championship clubs last month, Munoz may be about to bolster his Hornets squad by dipping into the free agency market.

According to The Sun, Watford are set to sign Colombian international Carlos Sanchez on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old, who represented his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has been without a club since being released by West Ham United last summer.

Whilst Sanchez has yet to experience life in the Championship, he did make 61 appearances in the Premier League during his time with the Hammers and Aston Villa.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Watford do indeed get this deal over the line, it will be intriguing to see how Sanchez will fare for Munoz's side.

The midfielder only featured on eight occasions in all competitions last season as he fell below the likes of Mark Noble and Declan Rice in the pecking order at the London Stadium.

Given that Sanchez has been out of the game for a considerable period of time, it may take him a while to challenge for a first-team spot as he builds up his fitness.

However, if he is able to hit the ground running for Watford, perhaps there is a chance he can play a decisive role in the club's push for an immediate return to the Premier League as he could provide serious competition to Tom Cleverley and Will Hughes in the heart of midfield given his experience.

