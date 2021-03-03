Newcastle United and Steve Bruce are facing serious allegations.

A stunning report in the Daily Mail on Wednesday night revealed that a major training ground bust-up had taken place between the Toon boss and Matt Ritchie that could have huge permutations for their season.

It's claimed that members of the Newcastle squad no longer trust Bruce after the 'expletive-laden bust-up', which took place after the Wolverhampton Wanderers draw, left his position 'under threat'.

Ritchie angry with Bruce

Craig Hope writes that Ritchie was furious with Bruce for criticising him for not passing on tactical instructions during the confusion that preceded Wolves' equalising goal at St. James' Park.

The former Bournemouth winger is then said to have telephoned his manager upon seeing Bruce's post-match interview and wanted to thrash out the issue there and then.

However, Ritchie was only left more frustrated when Bruce said that he would instead address the 31-year-old when they reconvened for training on Tuesday.

Bruce vs Ritchie bust-up

But when assistant boss Steve Agnew summoned Ritchie to Bruce's office as promised on the training pitch, the Newcastle ace refused and claimed that he wouldn't be speaking to the 'coward' again.

The Mail then claims that a 'livid' Bruce came to confront Ritchie and it was at this point that the training bust-up escalated.

It's alleged that the 60-year-old was 'shoulder-barging' his own player, who did not retaliate physically, while responding to the 'coward' comment by remarking: "After all I've done for you."

Sources say that Ritchie reiterated his 'coward' comment; claimed that he was 'done' with the Magpies coach and responded to his remark by saying: "You've done f*** all for me."

Bruce is then alleged to have replied: "What are you going to do? Tell Lee Charnley?"

Said comment apparently refers to Bruce's suspicions that the first-team have been voicing their concerns to Newcastle's managing director, who was present at the training ground on Wednesday.

Newcastle squad side with Ritchie

It's claimed that the Newcastle squad sided with Ritchie in the aftermath of the clash and there is a 'growing feeling of resentment' towards the former Sunderland manager in the dressing room.

The report also adds that players were 'disgusted' when news of Karl Darlow being dropped leaked to the press and that Jonjo Shelvey annoyed teammates by praising Bruce on a podcast last week.

Newcastle's hierarchy are said to be standing behind their current bodd, who refused to comment, while Ritchie allegedly apologised to both staff and players during training on Wednesday.

But no matter how Mike Ashley, Charnley, Bruce and the players go forward in the days to come, there can be no getting away from the fact that something is seriously awry at Newcastle United.

Only time will tell who pays the price for it...

