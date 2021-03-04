Manchester United don't have much to cheer about right now.

Ever since the Red Devils topped the Premier League table on January 12, they have seen their form plummet with just three wins from their last ten games in the competition.

Now, it's worth pointing out that United have only lost one match in that timeframe, too, but it's the sheer quantity of draws that is really slamming the brakes on their progress.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man Utd

And their dismal 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace did nothing to resuscitate their feint hopes of catching Manchester City, reminding English football just how far the club still has to come.

A goalless draw at Selhurst Park would have the Old Trafford faithful scratching their heads at the best of times, but to do so with just a single shot on target felt particularly egregious.

In fact, in what will go down as one of the most painful Premier League matches of the season, the Red Devils failed to warm the gloves of Vicente Guaita beyond the 12th minute of the game.

More disappointment for Man Utd

As a result, it was easy to see why United fans were being forced to scrounge around for even the vaguest of highlights from such a disappointing night in south London.

And aside from the ridiculous fog and Dean Henderson making a few decent saves, fans were left to turn their attention to an incident between Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.

Since Premier League matches were forced to be played behind closed doors, it's been fascinating to hear some of the conversations that take place between players at the highest level.

The moral of the story is that it tends to be more Sunday League than you'd expect and there have been a few instances where microphones have picked up some, erm, interesting language.

Rashford vs Maguire moment

And that was exactly the case at Selhurst Park when Maguire looked to have given Rashford a piece of his mind for having strayed offside, only to get a taste of his own medicine in response.

The Times' Henry Winter confirmed that Maguire shouted: "F***ing stay onside," when the assistant referee's flag went up, but Rashford's response has required a little more investigation.

That being said, there seems to be a consensus amongst the fanbase that - although we can't be certain of Rashford's reply - the audio suggests he snapped back: "Shut the f*** up, you k***head."

Seems a little strong, doesn't it? The Guardian's Ed Aarons confirmed that, if nothing else, Rashford remarked: "What do you want me to do?" but there definitely appears to be some swearing involved.

So, pump up your volume and pause the television because you can make up your own mind by checking out the footage of Maguire and Rashford's exchange down below:

What fans think was said

One fan wrote: "Just seen the clip of Rashford telling Maguire to shut the f*** up, not good to see tbh."

Another tweeted: "Rashford telling Maguire to 'Shut the f*** up you k***head.' You can’t hate this man."

A third penned: "Okay Rashford is my favourite player of all time now for telling Harry Maguire to shut the f*** up!"

While another uploaded: “'Shut the f*** up, you k***head” Rashford had enough of Maguire!"

So, rightly or wrongly, there are certain fans who think Rashford snapped at his teammate during the draw, which one can't help feeling is ultimately part and parcel of playing games of football.

But while it might seem an innocuous moment from an outside perspective, make no mistake that it summed up United's fortunes on a night that consigned their title chances to death.

