Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds winger Raphinha, according to The Mirror.

The Brazilian star has caught the eye of the Premier League champions in recent months, after producing a string of impressive performances since the turn of the year.

He has registered six goal contributions in the Premier League in 2021, helping Leeds into mid-table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

This has led to speculation that he could leave Elland Road after just a single season at the club.

However, that now appears unlikely following a report suggesting that Leeds do not need to sell their key players this summer as they are currently in a financially stable position.

Still, the lure of playing for Jurgen Klopp's side could well tempt Raphinha to Anfield if the Reds decide to make a move in the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Raphinha seems to have got better and better as the season has progressed - he's now managed at least one goal contribution in five of his last seven top flight games. Would he be able to get into Liverpool's front three, though?

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been mainstays in the Liverpool starting line-up over the past few years. However, they have not hit the heights of previous terms this time around.

Firmino has scored just six league goals this season, and has looked short of confidence in recent weeks. He has managed to find the net just once in 2021.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

Mane has not fared much better. His total of seven league goals is a disappointing return given that he notched up 40 goals across the previous two campaigns.

The formidable trio should not be written off just yet, but it would help the side to have more options in attack. Diogo Jota showed that he could make an impact, scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta in November, before picking up an injury the following month.

By adding Raphinha to their ranks, this would make competition for places at Liverpool fiercer, and allow Klopp to rotate his squad regularly next season to keep his attacking assets as fresh as possible.

News Now - Sport News