Lionel Messi doesn’t care about Barcelona anymore, they said. Yeah, right…

The Argentine’s career at the Camp Nou may be coming to an end in the summer but he still very very cares about the club he joined at the age of 13.

That much could be seen last night as Barcelona miraculously reached the Copa del Rey final.

Barca had trailed 2-0 to Sevilla from the first leg as the two sides met in the second leg on Wednesday night.

Ousmane Dembele gave Ronald Koeman’s side the perfect start with an absolute rocket after just 12 minutes.

But as the game entered the final 20 minutes, it looked as though Sevilla would hold out. The visitors were then awarded a penalty in the 73rd-minute - a decision that appeared to end the tie. Messi knew it and he was booked for his protestations.

If Lucas Ocampos scored, Barcelona would need three goals in the final 17 minutes.

However, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen saved the spot-kick and gave his side hope.

And they grabbed that hope with both hands.

In the 94th-minute, Antoine Griezmann did brilliantly to produce a cross on the left wing and Gerard Pique headed home to force the semi-final into extra-time.

Pique ran over to the camera to celebrate but fans also spotted Messi’s reaction on his own.

In a rare show of emotion, Messi punched the air several times and couldn’t contain his joy at Pique’s goal.

Messi doesn’t care? Yeah right…

There was only one winner from that moment on and Martin Braithwaite’s 95th minute header was the fifth and final goal to an enthralling tie.

And Messi certainly enjoyed that one too as you could see at full-time.

Barcelona’s hopes of turning what appeared to be a nightmare season into an incredibly successful one are still alive.

And Messi is delighted by that.

