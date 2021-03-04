Wolves news: Tim Spiers wants different role for Molineux star

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers has urged manager Nuno Espirito Santo to move Leander Dendoncker back into midfield following the side's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Having been used as a holding midfielder for much of his time at the club, Dendoncker has started Wolves' last five league games in central defence.

The side have kept two clean sheets in those matches, but were run ragged by City in their latest outing. Dendoncker - who Transfermarkt value at £28.8m - diverted the ball into his own net for City's opener, helping Pep Guardiola's side on their way to a 21st straight victory in all competitions.

In the aftermath of that result, Spiers wrote in The Athletic's discussion thread that he would like to see Dendoncker restored to the Wolves midfield moving forwards.

"I don't think Otasowie's ready but now Boly's back I'd like to see Dendoncker pushed into midfield. Him and Neves always seem to strike up a decent partnership and Dendoncker's due a goal, not scored since....Villa away," he said.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Dendoncker had done an admirable job filling in at centre-back prior to Tuesday's trip to the runaway leaders. Having conceded just two goals in their previous four games, Wolves then shipped twice as many as that in one night.

That should spell the end of Dendoncker's time in the back line. Willy Boly featured just once in February but has now returned to the squad, and should play in defence this weekend.

This will allow Dendoncker to challenge for a spot in midfield. Ruben Neves has hit a purple patch of form in recent weeks, scoring three times in February. He ought to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Dendoncker looks set to battle with the experienced Joao Moutinho for the remaining midfield berth in Wolves' 3-4-2-1 formation.

Moutinho has featured in all but two of the side's games this season, and demonstrated the quality that he possesses when he delivered the cross for Conor Coady's equaliser against City.

However, he is now 34, and with the games coming thick and fast, it may be wise for Wolves to rotate between Dendoncker and Moutinho for the remainder of the season.

