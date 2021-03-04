QPR News: Charlie Austin reveals all about recent changing room spat

When Queens Park Rangers announced the signing of Charlie Austin in January, the club's supporters had every right to be excited by his arrival.

During his previous spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the forward netted an impressive total of 47 goals for the Hoops before joining Southampton in 2016.

Having been limited to just five appearances for West Bromwich Albion earlier this season, Austin opted to rejoin QPR on a short-term loan deal.

Since the switch, the forward has made a positive start to life under the guidance of Mark Warburton as he has found the back of the net on four occasions in the Championship.

However, despite scoring against Birmingham City last weekend, Austin couldn't prevent his side from suffering a 2-1 defeat on their travels as Alen Halilovic fired home a late winner.

In the aftermath of his side's defeat, the forward was involved in a heated exchange with team-mate Geoff Cameron which had to be diffused by Stefan Johansen who squandered a key opportunity during the match.

Austin has now revealed that the argument between himself and Cameron concerned QPR's defending which he pointed out as a reason for why the club slipped to defeat at St Andrew's.

Speaking to talkSPORT's Drivetime show about the incident, the 31-year-old said: "Me and Geoff Cameron, after the game, had a little moan at each other.

"He came in saying it wasn't good enough, I replied that we gotta defend better.

"We have a full argument in front of the team and then Stef [Johansen] stood up and said 'woah, woah, woah, it's my fault, I should have killed the game off, it was poor from me.'

"Me and Geoff looked at each other and went, 'I'm glad he just said that.'"

Austin later added: "It's the sign of a good team because you want the best for each other.

"There's a fine line, of course there is, but the best teams will argue for sure."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having suffered a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Birmingham last weekend, it is understandable that the club's players were frustrated following the game and thus an argument ensued between Austin and Cameron.

Providing that the QPR duo can put it behind them, there is no reason why they cannot channel their anger towards propelling their side up the Championship table.

With an excellent track-record in the second-tier which has seen him net 80 goals at this level, Austin will be determined to push on in the coming weeks.

By continuing to deliver the goods for QPR, the forward could potentially open the door to a permanent move back to the club if West Brom deem him to be surplus to requirements.

