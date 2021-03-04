Remember when Manchester United had a genuine ambition to win the Premier League this season?

Just 10 matches and less than two months ago, they were top of the table and dreaming of the title.

They’ve since won just three matches and now find themselves a massive 14 points behind leaders Manchester City. Suddenly, they’re just hoping to finish in the top-four.

Their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday was woeful. And that’s being kind.

The Red Devils had just one shot on target as they drew their third consecutive match 0-0.

And some United fans have had enough.

So much so that #OleOut was trending on Twitter after the match.

Okay, social media is never a perfect place to determine how a certain fanbase is feeling but it’s clear that a section of them want Ole Gunnar Solskajer gone.

One wrote: “If we had any ambition as a club Ole is sacked immediately after this game.”

Another added: “One of the worst weeks of football in the history of the club.”

One simply wrote: “Sack him tonight…”

Check out more of the reaction below:

After the match, Solskjaer admitted that his side needs to find a “spark” again.

“Of course you are not happy if you don’t create enough chances to win a game,” Solskjær said, per The Guardian.

“It’s been a week with no goals and sometimes three games without scoring sounds like a lot. It’s a bit of a worry but because we play every few days I know the boys are giving everything. Attitude and approach I’m very happy with but the quality we need to get back to what we know we can do.

“The tempo was missing, once in a while it happens. It wasn’t one of our best nights, that’s for sure. Roy Hodgson always sets his teams up to be really hard to play against and it just showed again tonight. We just have to find a spark again, the quality again and try and win the games.”

Next up for Solskajer and United? The Manchester derby…

