Tottenham transfer news: No new contract likely ahead of potential exit

It seems as if Tottenham Hotspur have a problem at right-back.

Despite signing Matt Doherty over the course of the summer, there have already been reports suggesting manager Jose Mourinho was considering selling the Irishman after being frustrated with his lack of progress since joining.

Now, according to Football Insider, another player exit could be on the cards.

Indeed, they claim Spurs are planning to try and offload Serge Aurier at the end of the season too.

Out of contract in the summer of 2022, the club want to avoid a situation in which he leaves for free and figures on Mourinho's staff are understood to view him as 'uncoachable' despite the fact he has made fourteen appearances in the Premier League this season.

A new contract for the 28-year-old is believed to be unlikely at this stage so there is certainly a decision to be made in regards to his future with Aurier having talked about his openness in regard to potentially returning to Paris Saint-Germain recently.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Of the two defenders, it would make sense to sell Aurier this summer.

Given his contract situation, as well as the fact some of the erratic mistakes he's built a reputation for are still prevalent in his game, it does seem like a natural time to end his spell in North London.

Criticised by Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane for giving a penalty away against Leicester City in December, there were also reports of a falling out between him and Mourinho.

With that in mind, trying to sell him on for a fee while they still can makes total and absolute sense even if Doherty seemingly isn't impressing his manager.

Should they bank any money for Aurier this summer, perhaps Spurs can put that towards making an upgrade at right-back, with Doherty acting as cover and competition.

