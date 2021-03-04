Eddie “The Beast” Hall is an absolute monster of a man and is perhaps best known for being the 2017 World’s Strongest Man winner.

The British performer is quite the sight up close. Huge arms and covered in tattoos, however, this was not always the case.

Growing up in Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, Hall was a small, skinny kid who never looked like he was going to be the hulking man he is today.

There is a video made of Eddie Hall that is doing the rounds all over the internet showing his life from when he was a baby, all the way up until he was 30 years old.

The video is pictures that have been put together throughout Hall’s life and show him at various ages. From a small, skinny child at the age of five sitting on a couch ready to tuck into his birthday cake, to an 18-year-old with a shaved head who was already quite physically imposing.

Had he just kept his body shape then he would have been a great athlete, but Hall’s incredible transformation did not stop there.

The YouTube clip then goes on to show the viewers images of Hall starting to compete in many British strongman competitions. Still skinny by his standards now, Hall is seen lifting huge amounts of weight and you can already see that from the age of 18 through to 21, Hall’s physical size changes dramatically as he is no longer just huge in the arms, but now his chest, legs and back.

By the time he was 23, the video shows him in front of a truck pulling it with straps that are wrapped around his body! By the age of 24, you can see in the clip that “The Beast’s” physical condition is now starting to look like a world-class strongman as his overall size is now a sight to behold.

In the clip, by the time he got to 30 years of age, you can see a different change in Hall’s physical condition as he was not the ripped beast that he once was and lost some of his tone around his body.

He retired after his 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition as he expressed concerns over his health. Hall said that through genetic analysis, he had a genetic mutation that contributed to his large body which was called Myostatin-related muscle hypertrophy.

The YouTube clip represents a great snapshot of Hall’s life from a young baby up to his physical peak and then the latter stages of his Strongman career.

Anyone who is a fan of “The Beast” do yourself a favour and take a few minutes to watch this remarkable video.

News Now - Sport News