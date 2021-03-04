The Aston Martin name returns to the Formula 1 grid for the first time in over 60 years this season as a constructor in their own right, with them revealing their AMR21 car on Wednesday afternoon.

The team itself, of course, is the successor of the Racing Point outfit from last year and they'll be looking to build on a fine 2020 where they finished 4th after a season-long duel with McLaren and Renault.

Indeed, during that campaign, they earned their first win under their former guise with Sergio Perez but the Mexican is no longer with the team, with it announced before he headed to Red Bull that Sebastian Vettel would be joining Lance Stroll in 2021.

The four-time world champion endured a torrid final season with Ferrari last year and will be looking to get back to challenging for podiums regularly this time around and silencing a few critics along the way.

Stroll, meanwhile, looks to build on a decent 2020 campaign which saw him earn a pole position for the first time at the Turkish Grand Prix and also two podium finishes.

The car itself is decked out naturally in British Racing Green but also has nice touches of pink as a nod to the previous incarnation of the team.

The nose-cone is noticeable with it squashed towards the tip to allow for better air-flow whilst the rear suspension comes from last year's Mercedes thanks to the relationship the team has with the Silver Arrows.

Indeed, technical director Andrew Green explained what work had been done further via Autosport:

"The main drive in performance is aerodynamics, so there's obviously a big push on the aerodynamic side.

"The regulation change that came through late last year had a big effect on the aero performance and we spent the winter trying to try to recover the losses from the changes in the regulations.

"That's been a big focus. We've changed the rear of the car now to the 2020 suspension as supplied by Mercedes.

"That was always the plan. So those are the two main areas that we've been focused on over the winter."

Certainly, it's a nice looking thing and team principal Otmar Szafnauer liked what he saw:

"It's a wonderful, wonderful car. It's beautiful, so I anticipate we're going to have a good time racing this year.

"We don't want to stand still. Fourth place was good for us last year but we want to move forwards.

"If we can start where we finished last year and add a bit more consistency we can challenge further."

How far they can get up the grid remains to be seen initially, of course, with Vettel hoping for good results but perhaps not expecting wins from the outset:

"It's an exciting project and a new chapter for me. I think winning is maybe a bit ambitious straight away but that is everyone's goal and why we go racing."

Team-mate Stroll, meanwhile, expressed how much he's looking forward to the new season starting too:

"I'm extremely excited. A very talented group of people have designed this car and will be trackside so I'm excited to see what we can do this season."

