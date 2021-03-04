Liverpool latest news: Concerns over Klopp with FSG replacement mentioned

After such an intense and successful few years together, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already talked about how fatigued some of his players have looked this season.

While injuries have certainly played a part, the defence of their long-awaited first Premier League title has turned into a nightmare and the team who blew pretty much everyone else away last season face a fight to finish in the top four at all this time around.

According to Football Insider, it's not only the players who are showing signs of fatigue.

They claim there are growing suggestions behind the scenes at Anfield that Klopp's motivation levels have dropped and that may not have the same fight he had a few years ago.

As a result, senior figures at Rangers are understood to be wary about a potential move for Steven Gerrard, who has been tipped to replace the German in 2024.

Indeed, should Klopp leave - which is said to be less fanciful a notion than it once was - it's believed that Liverpool's FSG owners would approach Gerrard.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It does seem unlikely that Klopp would lose any kind of interest in his job at Liverpool.

After all, this is a man whose coaching philosophy is built on an emotional attachment and, as Manchester City showed last season, it's only natural that there is a drop off in intensity after rip-roaring success.

Even the best managers have cycles but Klopp's job at Borussia Dortmund heavily involved rebuilding after seeing many of his best players leave during his time there, so he does seem perfectly suited to the task at hand.

If he can take Liverpool back to the top next season, he'll reaffirm his status as one of the best managers in the world and can potentially leave at the end of his contract in 2024 with an even more substantial legacy.

This season has been difficult for a myriad of different reasons but, in Klopp, Liverpool have the perfect man to go again.

