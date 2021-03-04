Rotherham travelled to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening for a season-defining clash in the battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Yorkshire rivals are both embroiled in a dog fight to beat the drop, so there was much more than just bragging rights to play for in the midweek encounter.

Darren Moore took charge of the Owls for the first time since taking the reins from interim manager Neil Thompson, but his Hillsborough bow was ruined by a stunning moment of last-gasp ingenuity.

Rotherham led the clash through Michael Smith's 17th minute strike, but the centre-forward received a red card in the 66th minute for violent conduct.

The hosts drew level in the 82nd minute courtesy of an own goal from Matthew Olosunde.

They were seemingly in the ascendancy with an extra man advantage.

But it was the visitors who eventually prevailed by notching a stunning 97th minute winner, a strike that produced one of the most heart-warming and passionate slices of commentary you're likely to hear this year.

With Wednesday throwing everything at Rotherham in search of a winner, Freddie Ladapo found himself with the freedom of Hillsborough on the counter attack.

The 28-year-old was expertly found by a cross-field pass from Matt Crooks, who had to stretch every fibre in his right leg to beat two Wednesday players to the ball.

Once Ladapo received the ball just inside the centre circle, the commentators on iFollow began to get excited.

"Ohhhhhh, go on lad," said the co-commentator, before repeatedly uttering "make a name for himself, make a name for himself" as Ladapo drove towards the penalty area.

Once the 28-year-old striker reached the edge of the box, he busted a couple of stepovers, dipped inside onto his favoured right foot and unleashed a curled effort from outside the penalty area.

The reaction when the ball hit the back of the net was just priceless.

Both commentators completely lost their heads in a moment of pure, unparalleled joy.

The co-commentator, quite the visionary as it turns out, could be heard yelling "I said that, I said that! Make a name for yourself Freddie!" while trying to catch his breath from the initial celebration.

Take a look at the goal and listen to the reaction in full below:

You've got to give it to the chief commentator for holding it together amid the pandemonium, and he just about kept his cool to aptly summarise what had unfolded before declaring "Freddie Adapo has written his name into Millers history!".

If you were feeling nonplussed about football in its current behind-closed-doors state, then this 47-second clip will remind you why you fell in love with the game in the first place.

An absolute must-watch.

