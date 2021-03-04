Shaquille O’Neal made his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite this week.

The basketball icon was in tag team action, partnering with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Considering it was his first-ever match in AEW, Shaq impressed fans.

He used his power to overwhelm Rhodes in the early exchanges and even threw in a few chops that Ric Flair would be proud of!

The most incredible moment though, came when the pair went through a table at ringside.

As Shaq stood on the ring apron, Cody bounced off the ropes and caught his opponent with a huge crossbody, leading to them both smashing through the table.

Check out the clip below:

For a man making his AEW debut, that's a very impressive spot. Good work, Shaq.

He was rewarded for his effort too, as after O'Neal went through the table and was 'knocked out', his tag team partner Cargill won the match.

After the bell, Shaq was shown being put into an ambulance on a stretcher, but he was not in there once AEW came back from a commercial break, suggesting that him being 'KO'd' was part of the storyline.

We will have to wait and see if O'Neal features for the promotion again - but given his impressive debut, it's more than likely that he will.

He's not the first celebrity to crossover to AEW either. Just a few months ago, Snoop Dogg made an appearance and was also involved in an impressive spot.

The rapper climbed the turnbuckle and hit a frog splash on Serpentico - but it's fair to say his effort wasn't quite as clean as Shaq's table spot:

Yep, AEW really do love their celebrity crossovers. But when they get stars like Shaq and Snoop Dogg to make appearances, all you can do is sit and admire Tony Khan's effort in pulling out all the stops.

