Aston Villa correspondent Gregg Evans believes that Ahmed Elmohamady will be allowed to leave the club this summer when his contract expires.

The 92-cap Egyptian has started Villa's last three matches in the absence of the injured Matty Cash. He endured a difficult evening on Wednesday night as Dean Smith's side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

The full-back allowed David McGoldrick to sneak in behind him to tap home the winning goal.

Writing on The Athletic's discussion thread, Evans admitted that Elmohamady failed to impress, much like his predecessor Frederic Guilbert, and he expects Villa to look for a replacement in the upcoming transfer window.

"He wasn't at it today, was he... Poor for the goal as he just lets it run out of play without noticing McGoldrick coming in. He's out of contract at the end of the season, though, and unlikely to be kept on. I'd argue that Guilbert was no better in the games he played last season and Smith had a good enough look at him to decide he wasn't for him.

"Sure they will strengthen in the summer. It's a gradual process to build the squad up," he said.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Cash has looked assured since arriving at the club last summer. His injury has highlighted that Villa's back-up options in this position aren't up to scratch, though.

Under previous sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, the club made a number of signings in 2019, to varying degrees of success.

One of their new recruits was Guilbert, who struggled to settle and was eventually shipped out to Strasbourg on loan in January.

Elmohamady is currently the alternative option to Cash but has struggled to convince that he is up to the task.

With Villa's status in the Premier League almost secure - they sit 16 points above the relegation zone - they can now start looking to this summer's transfer window.

Bringing in a right-back to compete with Cash for a starting berth should be on their to-do list ahead of next season.

