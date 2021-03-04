Confidence is a wonderful thing and Sebastian Vettel firmly believes he can win another F1 title with his new team.

Vettel, a four-time champ, also took aim at Ferrari while having glowing things to say over Aston Martins's work ethic, as they launched a new car on Wednesday. It marks the team's return to F1 after not competing for 61 years.

The four-time champ was told his services were no longer required at the start of last season and ultimately had his worst season ever. He finished 13th and had car troubles all year. Vettel then signed on with Aston Martin and is excited about the challenge ahead with a smaller, yet ambitious, team.

“The team is still growing and things are different here,” he said, as per the Guardian.

It is not about the fancy looks or the expensive, designer chairs in the office, but more about the work done behind the scenes and from what I have seen the people are very capable and very talented.

"It's the first time in the last one or two years that they are getting the oxygen to breathe.”

Between 2010 and 2013, Vettel won four titles with Red Bull and in 2017 and 2018 came close with Ferrari, but ultimately lost to Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team. There were reports that Vettel could retire, but he remains as motivated as ever and is ready to move on after last year's horror show.

“It’s not a secret that at stages last year I was not at my happiest, I know it wasn’t to my standards but I am very much at peace with it,” he said. “This year I am very much looking forwards.

“I think I have another world championship in me. It has been in me before and it was a big relief winning the first one and knowing you can do it. Since then, I don’t see why it is not there any more. I am not too old and I still have a long time in me.”

Aston Martin in F1

Aston Martin has had success in sports-car racing and the team has revealed its newest challenger for the F1 season, the AMR21.

Back when Aston Martin was called Force India in 2018, Lawrence Stroll bought the team after they were put into administration, and after that, they were rebranded as a new team Racing Point. In January 2020, Stroll took over Aston Martin and has been the driving force by putting countless amounts of money into the team, something Vettel loves.

Aston Martin has been punching above their weight over the years, but with a cap on the budget for teams, it is believed that the bigger teams will be brought back to the pack, and because of this, Stroll’s thirst for a title could come to fruition. However, Vettel believes his team can challenge inside of three years.

“Formula One is changing and maybe you don’t need those three to five years any more,” he said. “Maybe it will shrink and the hope is that everyone will be closer to the top and not just finish on the podium because the guys at the front retired or crashed."

The four-time champ struggled massively with the instability of the rear at Ferrari last season, but with a low-rake design like his Mercedes-influenced car, this is a car Vettel clearly prefers. On top of that, he has the backing of Szafnauer, and he remains confident that the German is still one to watch for when it comes to the podium places in F1.

“I’ve always said, and will continue to say so, at 33 years old you don’t forget how to drive a Formula One car fast,” said the team principal. “We will work hard to make sure the car is to his liking and the setup is like he wants it.”

