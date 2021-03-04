Following Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, journalist Carl Anka has listed five positives for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side failed to break the deadlock at Selhurst Park, as the Red Devils only recorded one shot on target.

Thursday night’s result marked United’s sixth goalless draw of the season, however, The Athletic’s United correspondent provided a list of positives from last night’s draw.

“United don’t often lose games like this anymore. Their resilience in a covid-affected season means they’ll most likely be in the UCL places,” were Anka’s first two points.

He also added: "No injuries. (Eric) Bailly was decent. (Luke) Shaw x (Marcus) Rashford is still good."

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

So far in 2021, one thing United have certainly proven is their capability to defend.

Since the turn of the year, Solskjaer’s side have conceded just 13 goals in 18 games and recorded an impressive ten clean sheets.

Between the opening day of the season and the end of 2020, United had logged just eight clean sheets in 25 outings.

Although Gary Neville labelled the game “boring” on Monday Night Football, there’s no doubt that defensively it was a professional performance.

The left flank, meanwhile, has been a real problem area for teams coming up against the Red Devils of late with England duo Shaw and Rashford - who boast 48 caps between them - establishing a strong connection.

Shaw’s ability to go forward provides Rashford with the opportunity to drift inside. One of United’s most threatening opportunities of Thursday's game came through an interchange between the two, as Rashford’s resulting shot flashed past the post.

In an attacking sense, United certainly weren't at the races at Selhurst Park, but this left-flank partnership could continue to cause havoc moving forward.

