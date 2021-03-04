Haas F1 were the latest to unveil their new look for 2021 on Thursday morning as they launched their new livery for the upcoming season.

In a week of significant reveals for the new campaign, Haas' was a little different with them simply revealing a new-look paint-scheme for their car rather than any developmental or technical points - these will surely come at testing later this month.

For now, the obvious change of note is from a predominantly black to white car with Russian company Uralkali as the new title sponsor of the team.

There's an all-new-looking driver line-up for the team, too, with Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, last year's Formula 2 title winner, getting behind the wheel with Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean moving onto pastures new.

Expectations, it must be said, are relatively low for Haas this year.

The team have already admitted there will be little development of their car in-season with their priority getting ready for the regulation changes in 2022.

One hope they'll have, though, is that the new Ferrari power unit they use will pack more of a punch than last year's with the Scuderia already hopeful that some of their performance in a straight line will have been recovered from a tough 2020.

A fascinating season awaits for the VF-21, then, and the hope will be that they can still pull up a few trees in '21 with many in particular naturally excited to see the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher take to the sport for the first time.

We'll have to wait and see, meanwhile, exactly what changes they have made from a technical viewpoint in the off-season come testing in just over a week from now.

News Now - Sport News