The WrestleMania 37 card is beginning to take shape.

Two title matches have officially been confirmed as Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair have decided which champions they want to face.

The Rated-R Superstar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title - which will no doubt be a worthy main event - while 'The EST of WWE' will go after Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women's belt.

So far, those are the only two matches that have been made official, but there have been plenty of reports that a number of bouts have already been 'locked-in' for WrestleMania 37.

One of those, according to a report published earlier this week, will see Asuka defend the RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

That match makes sense, considering that this week 'The Queen' set her sights on taking the belt from her short-term tag team partner.

While it would no doubt be a WrestleMania worthy match, not everyone is a fan of Charlotte getting another shot at the title.

Taking to Twitter, Peyton Royce's mother hit out at Flair, suggesting 'others should get a try' in the main event.

Quoting a video of Charlotte speaking about wanting a title match at WrestleMania, Peyton's mother, Kerrie, wrote:

"Of course you do. How about giving others a try."

Interestingly, according to Inside the Ropes, Royce herself actually responded to the tweet, thanking her mother for having her back.

Charlotte Flair vs Asuka is not the only match in the works for WrestleMania. The others (based on current storylines) are reported to be:

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs Lana and Naomi (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Big E (C) vs Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship match)

Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat match)

We will just have to wait and see if Asuka vs Charlotte is made official but if it is, there will be one unhappy mother watching.

