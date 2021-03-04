West Ham are keen to sign Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer, as reported by the Daily Star.

Having returned to Chelsea from a loan spell at Aston Villa in 2019, Abraham netted 15 league goals in his first season under Frank Lampard.

However, goals have been harder to come by during the current campaign with Abraham finding the target on just six occasions in the top-flight.

With Olivier Giroud popping up with important goals, such as his spectacular bicycle-kick against Atletico Madrid recently, and Timo Werner ending his goal drought last month, it appears that Abraham may be surplus to requirements.

Speculation over Abraham's future only increased this weekend when he missed out on the squad for Chelsea's game against Manchester United.

It seems that West Ham are monitoring the situation, and are ready to make a move for the 6 foot 3 striker if the opportunity presents itself.

Would this be a good signing for the Hammers, or should they look elsewhere?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Jonathan Gorrie and Tom Kelly have their say below...

Sam Brookes

"Abraham does not seem to have done a lot wrong when he has featured for the Blues this season. His goal tally might not be as eye-catching as it was last year, but he can still chip in with useful contributions.

"In fact, he produced two composed finishes against West Ham back in December during a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Performances like that one showed that he is more than capable of delivering at this level.

"It seems that the Hammers have not forgotten Abraham's display in that match, and they do need a striker for next season.

"With no obvious back-up to Michail Antonio right now, it seems that the club may have to deploy a 'false nine' if he gets injured. That is not a long-term solution.

"By adding Abraham to their squad, this leaves David Moyes with two quality forwards to choose from, and the Chelsea striker could even develop a formidable partnership with Antonio."

Joshua Cole

"This would be an almighty coup for West Ham if they are able to sign Abraham during the upcoming summer transfer window.

"Chelsea's top-scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, the England international has proven over the past few campaigns that he is more than capable of thriving in the top-flight and thus could potentially take the Hammers to the next level.

"Whilst Michail Antonio has led the line well for West Ham, he is lacking competition up front.

"Abraham's arrival would benefit him in that respect, because it would push Antonio to play even better to keep hold of his spot in the team.

Jonathan Gorrie

"It's not as simple as merely getting another striker in for West Ham United, as good as Tammy Abraham has been for Chelsea at times.

"Indeed, David Moyes' system has brought the best out of Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard, two more mobile players as capable of pulling wide as they are operating through the middle. While Abraham isn't exactly the latter-day Alan Shearer in terms of mobility, that has never really been his game and the beauty of this West Ham team is how many points of attack they have.

"Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma are all often involved going forward rather than relying on just one striker to act as a target man, so simply shifting a player of Abraham's profile in wouldn't suit the system that has served Moyes so well this season."

Tom Kelly

"Tammy Abraham has been at Chelsea since he was six years old.

"I think it’s now time for Abraham to spread his wings a little, for the good of his career.

"Competition for places at Chelsea is only getting tougher, as Olivier Giroud has started to feature more frequently and the club will naturally want to see big-money signing Timo Werner become a success.

"Taking into consideration his England career as well, Abraham needs to be playing regularly and hitting double figures in the Premier League.

"West Ham could certainly provide him with that opportunity."

