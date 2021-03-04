Wolves are keen on signing forward Wahid Faghir, a player labelled as the "new Ibrahimovic", according to Calciomercato.

Faghir, who does not turn 18 until July, currently plays for Danish side Vejle Boldklub, and has registered seven goal contributions in 19 top-flight appearances this season.

Standing at 6 foot 1, Faghir has drawn comparisons with AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to his athletic and technical abilities.

His current contract is due to end in 2022, indicating that he could move elsewhere in the not-too-distant future.

If Wolves are to get their man, they may have to fend off interest from other clubs. Multiple Serie A clubs and Dutch giants Ajax are reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster as well.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

When Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull back in November, young summer signing Fabio Silva was thrust into centre-stage.

He's made 21 league appearances this season, scoring just twice, and eventually Wolves felt compelled to sign the more experienced Willian Jose on loan in January.

With Jose yet to net in the Premier League, Wolves do need to strengthen their attack this summer. However, Silva's struggles provide a reason to be cautious when going after Faghir.

Wolves' recent policy of signing young players to fill out their squad like Silva, Ki-Jana Hoever, Vitinha and Rayan Ait-Nouri has contributed to the club taking a backward step this season.

The Portuguese teenager has clearly been put in a situation he wasn't ready for, and it's cost Wolves results at times.

Expecting Faghir to hit the ground running in a new league may be asking too much as well.

It's all well and good building for the future, but Wolves would be better off bringing in someone with greater experience of the Premier League, who will need less time to settle in and can make an immediate impact.

