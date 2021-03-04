Manchester City have stormed ahead in the Premier League this season and opened up a 14-point gap to second place Manchester United.

During a run of 13 consecutive league wins, Pep Guardiola's side have played some of the best football of the Catalonian's four-and-a-half year stint at the Etihad Stadium.

They're arguably the in-form side in Europe right now and undoubtedly a hot favourite for the Champions League, but just how does their dominance compare to the rest of the continent?

Well, a graphic posted by a Reddit user on Thursday has provided an answer to that particular question.

The graphic has revealed the points difference between first and second place across all of UEFA's top 25 ranked countries, with City ranking fourth on the list.

As many as six teams are coasting to title victories by a margin exceeding 10 points, which includes Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

The Gers needed a late goal from the prolific Alfredo Morelos to extend their lead over Celtic to 18 points on Wednesday night, but that colossal advantage only puts them into second place.

BSC Young Boys are currently 19 points clear of FC Basel in the Swiss Super League having lost just once all season.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are 11th due to their five-point lead over Barcelona at the summit of La Liga, while Dinamo Zagreb, Galatasary and Steaua Bucharest are all currently leading their respective divisions by virtue of goal difference.

Two countries appear to have been omitted from the list, so take a look at the list of 23 below:

News Now - Sport News