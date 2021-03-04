Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore reveals reason why his suffered late heartbreak

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous season faltered once again last night as they suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

Knowing that a victory would see them leapfrog the Millers in the Championship standings and close the gap between them and Birmingham City to four points, the Owls would have been aiming to make the perfect start to life under new manager Darren Moore.

However, despite having 66% of possession during the fixture, Wednesday struggled to apply the finishing touch against Rotherham and were eventually punished by Paul Warne's side.

The Owls fell behind in the 17th minute as Michael Smith headed home from Florian Jozefzoon's cross.

Smith turned from hero to villain in the second-half as he was shown a straight red card after tangling with defender Julian Borner.

Wednesday then took advantage of this setback for Rotherham as opposition defender Matthew Olosunde diverted the ball into his own net to level up proceedings.

However, with the Owls pushing for victory in the closing stages of the clash, Freddie Ladapo hit the hosts on the counter-attack as he fired home a stunning winner for the Millers from the edge of the area.

Reflecting on his side's defeat, Moore admitted that Wednesday lack of conviction during the fixture ultimately cost them the chance of securing all three points.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post following the clash, the Owls boss said: "The lads are gutted in there, but I told them not to be because the performance was there.

"We have to keep believing, we are still in the mix.

"It's that killer touch (they are missing).

"It's a tough one to take, the performance was there.

"We need to change that mentality, we will continue to work."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite illustrating some signs of promise during Moore's first game in charge, Wednesday's failure to convert possession into goals ultimately played a role in their demise last night. Indeed, that's been a theme throughout their season, scoring only 24 times so far.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Owls will need to put the heartbreak of this result behind them if they are to launch a sustained push for survival.

Set to face Reading at the weekend, it will be intriguing to see how Wednesday approach this fixture against a side who are challenging for the play-offs.

Having only joined the club as manager earlier this week, Moore will be aiming to instill his football philosophy at Hillsborough in the coming days which in turn could potentially lead to an upturn in results.

