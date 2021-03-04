Liverpool vs Chelsea: Ranking players in Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel's squads
Liverpool vs Chelsea is one of the truly iconic Premier League fixtures.
While the two global powerhouses are found at different ends of the country, their rivalry has grown to a near derby-like level.
Their clashes are always fiercely competitive, dripping in goals and never far away from controversy.
The pair will meet one again in the Premier League this week as the battle for one of those coveted top-four positions heats up.
As the season ebbs away, both teams will be desperate to get their hands on as many points as possible to ensure they book their place at the top table of European football next season.
Chelsea hold the upper hand at the moment, but a loss this week would see the Reds leap frog them into fifth place.
So, with yet another Mersey-Thames battle on the horizon, we thought we would go about the business of ranking the two squads into seven categories from 'Genuinely World-Class' to 'Sell ASAP' using the handy tools over at Tiermaker.
Genuinely World-Class
While Liverpool have struggled to maintain their incredible form this season, there can be no questioning the fact that their squad is littered with world-class talent.
Chelsea, however, are a young side who boast a lot of potential, but no real fully-fledged world beaters just yet.
Alisson
Thiago Silva
Virgil van Dijk
Sadio Mane
Thiago
Mohamed Salah
Top Drawer
Both sides can call upon some real top drawer players, even if they aren't quite world-class just yet.
Joe Gomez
Christian Pulisic
Andy Robertson
Mason Mount
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Great
Not quite world-class, not quite top drawer, but brimming with genuine quality and would make any other team in the Premier League.
Jordan Henderson
Reece James
Gini Wijnaldum
N'golo Kante
Curtis Jones
Olivier Giroud
Diogo Jota
Joel Matip
Middle of the road
The most populated category on the list is reserved for those handy players who can certainly do a job, but might struggle to string together a run of starts or truly set the Premier League alight.
Edouard Mendy
James Milner
Cesar Azpilicueta
Ben Chilwell
Ozan Kabak
Hakim Ziyech
Ben Davies
Rhys Williams
Andreas Christensen
Nat Phillips
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Neco Williams
Marcos Alonso
Kostas Tsimikas
Kurt Zouma
Mateo Kovacic
Underrated
A smaller contingency of players who might feel hard done by not to get more game time or more respect in general considering what they are capable.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Willy Caballero
Ciaomhan Kelleher
Tammy Abraham
Antonio Rudiger
Overrated
This is when the ranking might start to look a little harsh, but, there is no room for sentiment when it comes to top level football.
Naby Keita
Timo Werner
Roberto Firmino
Jorginho
Kai Havertz
Sell ASAP
The lowest rung on our board. How some of this lot are still at clubs with the pedigree of Liverpool and Chelsea is beyond us.
Divock Origi
Adrian
Kepa Arrizablaga