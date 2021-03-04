Liverpool vs Chelsea is one of the truly iconic Premier League fixtures.

While the two global powerhouses are found at different ends of the country, their rivalry has grown to a near derby-like level.

Their clashes are always fiercely competitive, dripping in goals and never far away from controversy.

The pair will meet one again in the Premier League this week as the battle for one of those coveted top-four positions heats up.

As the season ebbs away, both teams will be desperate to get their hands on as many points as possible to ensure they book their place at the top table of European football next season.

Chelsea hold the upper hand at the moment, but a loss this week would see the Reds leap frog them into fifth place.

So, with yet another Mersey-Thames battle on the horizon, we thought we would go about the business of ranking the two squads into seven categories from 'Genuinely World-Class' to 'Sell ASAP' using the handy tools over at Tiermaker.

Genuinely World-Class

While Liverpool have struggled to maintain their incredible form this season, there can be no questioning the fact that their squad is littered with world-class talent.

Chelsea, however, are a young side who boast a lot of potential, but no real fully-fledged world beaters just yet.

Alisson

Thiago Silva

Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mane

Thiago

Mohamed Salah

Top Drawer

Both sides can call upon some real top drawer players, even if they aren't quite world-class just yet.

Joe Gomez

Christian Pulisic

Andy Robertson

Mason Mount

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabinho



Great

Not quite world-class, not quite top drawer, but brimming with genuine quality and would make any other team in the Premier League.

Jordan Henderson

Reece James

Gini Wijnaldum

N'golo Kante

Curtis Jones

Olivier Giroud

Diogo Jota

Joel Matip

Middle of the road

The most populated category on the list is reserved for those handy players who can certainly do a job, but might struggle to string together a run of starts or truly set the Premier League alight.

Edouard Mendy

James Milner

Cesar Azpilicueta

Ben Chilwell

Ozan Kabak

Hakim Ziyech

Ben Davies

Rhys Williams

Andreas Christensen

Nat Phillips

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Neco Williams

Marcos Alonso

Kostas Tsimikas

Kurt Zouma

Mateo Kovacic

Underrated

A smaller contingency of players who might feel hard done by not to get more game time or more respect in general considering what they are capable.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Willy Caballero

Ciaomhan Kelleher

Tammy Abraham

Antonio Rudiger

Overrated

This is when the ranking might start to look a little harsh, but, there is no room for sentiment when it comes to top level football.

Naby Keita

Timo Werner

Roberto Firmino

Jorginho

Kai Havertz

Sell ASAP

The lowest rung on our board. How some of this lot are still at clubs with the pedigree of Liverpool and Chelsea is beyond us.

Divock Origi

Adrian

Kepa Arrizablaga

