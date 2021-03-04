WWE have announced that next week's NXT will feature a stacked card, with two TakeOver worthy matches.

Finn Balor will defend his NXT Championship against Adam Cole, with the pair finally set to collide after weeks of animosity.

Check out a preview for the bout below:

That won't be the only massive clash next week, with a second title match planned as Io Shirai puts the Women's Championship on the line against Toni Storm.

A personal bout between Kayden Carter and Xia Li is also scheduled and Carter will be looking for revenge after Li injured Kacy Catanzaro last week.

On top of stacking the card with brilliant matches, NXT will be must-see next week because General Manager William Regal has promised a 'landscape shifting' announcement.

It comes off the back of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match that took place last night.

Renewing a rivalry from NXT's past, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler returned to the Capitol Wrestling Center to put their gold on the line against Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai.

The match ended in controversy when Baszler trapped Kai in the Kirifuda Clutch.

Although Gonzalez was the legal competitor at the time, Adam Pearce waved in a RAW official, who called for the bell, ruling the decision a technical submission - ending the match.

Pearce and Regal were then seen in a shouting match backstage during which the NXT manager promised a big announcement.

"Because of what happened in the Women's Tag Titles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of NXT," he said.

While only time will tell what Regal has planned, one thing is for sure. NXT is going to be must-see next week - especially with Balor vs Cole on the card.

