Bruno Fernandes endured a torrid evening for Manchester United during their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

The typically creative playmaker was well short of his pulsating best and struggled for any sort of rhythm at a foggy Selhurst Park.

According to data provided by Sofascore, Fernandes lost possession 19 times on the night, which was the third-most of any player on the pitch - only Christian Benteke (20) and Luke Shaw (22) surrendered the ball on more occasions.

It was an off night by anyone's standards, but the meek display was particularly alarming for a player of Fernandes' calibre.

The ubiquity of technology has made it impossible for any player to elude the wrath of social media in light of a sub-standard performance, and Fernandes is no exception to the rule.

Indeed, a compilation highlighting the Portugal international's wayward passes, rash tackles and loose touches against Palace has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

Take a look at the two-minute reel below:

It's perhaps no coincidence that United were ominously devoid of inspiration on an evening when Fernandes was clearly levels below his pulsating best.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have become increasingly reliant on him to both craft and finish goal scoring opportunities this season, which has prompted suggestions that there is an intrinsic link between United and Fernandes' form: when Fernandes plays well, so do United, and vice versa.

That argument has been made by pundit Jason Cundy, who unleashed a passionate rant in the direction of Andy Goldstein live on talkSPORT following the Red Devils' underwhelming display at Selhurst Park.

“You are Bruno FC!

“Without Bruno, you wouldn’t be in the top six. No Bruno, no party, and tonight shows it.

“You are SO RELIANT on Bruno and when he plays badly the whole team does. Did Bruno play well tonight? No, so Man United didn’t play well.

“Look at the stats – when Bruno doesn’t score, when Bruno doesn’t assist, Man United are bang average!

“Someone else has got to put a shift in. You look at Bruno’s body language… they are so over reliant on him.”

United have won nine of the 13 Premier League games in which Fernandes has scored this season.

Their only defeat in those games was an anomalous 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

As for the fixtures in which Fernandes hasn't provided a single goal or an assist, United have won just two from 11 games.

Given those stats and the recent video compilation, there's no doubt Cundy has a point.

