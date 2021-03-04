Kylian Mabppe's future is the talk of the town at the moment.

It is widely expected that the French superstar could call time on his career in the French capital in search of pastures new in Europe.

As quite possibly the hottest property in the game, Mbappe will have his pick of some of the biggest clubs on the planet.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United would all jump at the chance to sign the 22-year-old but more and more evidence is emerging that he his heart set on a move elsewhere.

If journalist Duncan Castles is to be believed, Mbappe is eyeing a move to Liverpool in order to link up with Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking on the Transfer Show podcast, Castles revealed that Mbappe likes the sound of working with the German.

"He [Mbappe], as we have reported, is keen on moving to one of two leagues for the next stage of his career," the journalist claimed.

"Either the Premier League where his preference I am told would be a move to Liverpool. He likes Manchester United as a club, but his preference would be to work with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool."

Now, Liverpool fans have dug up even more evidence that suggests Mbappe has been dreaming of the fields of Anfield Road for longer than anyone might have first thought.

Going right back to the infancy of his career, Kopites unearthed footage of Mbappe celebrating his first professional goal.

Is that what we think it is?

It certainly does look like Mbappe tried his hand at none other than Daniel Sturridge's signature move - a move made famous during his hay-days at Liverpool.

While it is a bit of a stretch, it is another link between the club and the young superstar. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans have gotten all in a flutter about it.

While Liverpool weren't at their strongest when Sturridge was tearing the Premier League to bits, they have grown from strength to strength since.

Watching that sort of progress would unquestionably be something very exciting for a young star looking to dominate the world even further.

It's going to take quite a deal to coax him to Anfield, but, anything is possible when Klopp is involved.

