The head of Jamaican football has revealed that the Caribbean nation are planning to call up a handful of England players to bolster their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

There are a number of English footballers with ties to Jamaica who could still pledge their allegiance to a country that is currently ranked 47th in FIFA's world rankings.

JFF's head of football, Michael Ricketts, has revealed that a plethora of Premier League players are striving to be called up to the national team.

“I see Andre Gray, Demarai Gray, Isaac Hayden, Mason Holgate, Liam Moore, who already has his Jamaican passport, Nathan Redmond, Kemar Roofe and Ivan Toney — all of these we are in the process of acquiring their Jamaican passports."

That's already a talented group of players, but a report from The Sun claims that West Ham United talisman Michail Antonio and Norwich City prodigy Max Aarons, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, are also on Jamaica's radar.

Qualifiers for the next World Cup are yet to get underway but the Reggae Boyz could have an excellent chance of reaching the finals in Qatar if they manage to secure a handful of the aforementioned players.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have put together an XI based on how Jamaica could line-up at the 2022 World Cup.

The XI includes Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey, who was mooted as a dark horse for England's 2018 World Cup squad before he eventually pledged his allegiance to Jamaica.

Fulham duo Bobby Decordova-Reid and Michael Hector, 60-cap left-back Kemar Lawrence and goalkeeper Dwayne Miller join Bailey in a quintet of players from the current roster.

That leaves six places for those players that haven't yet played international football for Jamaica - including Redmond, Antonio, Hayden, Aarons, Holgate and Toney, who is the Championship's leading goal scorer with 25 goals in 33 appearances.

Take a look at the XI in full below:

