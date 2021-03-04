Everton news: Ancelotti gives insight into summer transfer plans

Carlo Ancelotti has given an insight into Everton's summer transfer plans.

The Italian manager has confirmed that the club intend to acquire “two or three signings” in the summer transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Ancelotti suggested that he doesn’t feel the urge to make sweeping changes this summer, indicating that he and director of football Marcel Brands will only be bringing in a few players to upgrade personnel.

Everton haven’t featured in European competition since 2017, however this hasn’t deterred Ancelotti from setting his sights in the transfer market.

“It doesn’t matter, or change a lot, if we are in the Champions League or the Europa League,” the Everton manager explained.

“The plan is to improve the squad with two or three new signings, new players that can improve the positions where we had difficulties this year.

“We didn’t go through the specifics with the club or director (of football) but I think that our future is not so complicated.”

Since joining in the summer of 2018, Marcel Brands has signed 20 different players including the likes of Richarlison, Lucas Digne, and James Rodriguez to name a few.

The director of football has also made it clear in the past that he’s only interested in paying “significant” transfer fees for players between the ages of 20-26.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

As previously mentioned, the Toffees haven't been involved in European football for the past four years, and Ancelotti may look to recruit personnel that can help propel Everton back to that level of competition.

Given Jordan Pickford’s inconsistent performances this season, finding a goalkeeper who can genuinely compete with the current No.1 should be a priority.

It’s been a difficult season for the English shot-stopper, which is reflected in his 6.62 WhoScored rating and the fact he's kept just five clean sheets.

Although Seamus Coleman has been a fantastic servant to the club, he will be turning 33 this year. Looking ahead to the future, Everton need to sign a right-back who can understudy Coleman and eventually replace him.

Lastly, the Toffees need another out-and-out goalscorer to ease the burden on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. When the English striker suffered a muscle injury in mid-February, Gylfi Sigurdsson was forced to play a false nine role.

Josh King was signed in January but he's more of a supporting forward than a goal-hungry front-man.

If Everton can address those three areas of the squad, it should be a fine summer window for Brands and co.

