UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has a genuine passion for football.

The 32-year-old proved this week that he possesses an encyclopaedic knowledge of the sport by reeling off the names of every Champions League and Ballon d’Or winner over the past couple of decades.

Khabib also has ambitions of becoming a professional footballer now that his UFC career appears to be over.

We recently saw that he can hit a ball pretty sweetly and also possesses a decent turn of pace.

"I'm free agent, and ready to accept offers,” the Russian tweeted in January.

Meanwhile, Khabib was asked during an interview to rank Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in terms of their talent from the worst to the best.

As he’s a Real Madrid supporter, it probably won’t come as a shock that Khabib thinks Ronaldo is the world’s best footballer.

"Well, I would place Cristiano first,” the UFC legend was quoted saying by Sportskeeda. “Cristiano is the best. Zlatan can also be called a great player in his own way. And in terms of results - Messi is the best.

“So: Cristiano, Messi, Zlatan.”

It’s an answer that you’d certainly expect from a Madridista.

Moreover, Khabib and Ronaldo have great mutual respect for each other.

"I've loved football since my childhood and always dreamed of becoming a footballer,” Khabib was quoted saying by The Sun last month.

"But I was born in Dagestan and you know yourselves, what the priority is.

"Who knows, maybe if Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Dagestan, he would have also become a UFC champion.”

