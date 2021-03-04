Having an aesthetically pleasing is so important for football clubs.

The nicer the kit, the more likely fans are to buy them, which leads to more money going to the club. It's that simple.

It's also important to think outside the box. Fans aren't going to want to buy the same kit every year.

And that's exactly what Nike have done for Chelsea's 2021/22 home kit.

Their home strip for next season has been 'leaked' by the ever-reliable Footy Headlines.

Footy Headlines have a very good reputation when it comes to leaking kits and you can view Chelsea's home strip for next campaign below:

The description of the kit on Footy Headlines' website reads: "Design-wise, the Chelsea 21-22 home kit features an abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print. The Nike and club logos are yellow whilst the 'Three' emblem is white.

"A v-collar is used for the Chelsea 2021-22 home shirt, while there are yellow stripes along the sides.

"Nike combines the Chelsea 2021-22 home jersey with lyon blue / opti yellow shorts and white / opti yellow / rush blue socks."

Unfortunately, the kit has not gone down very well with Chelsea fans. You can view some of the reaction below.

@CFCYahya joked: "Haaland’s going to say no after looking at this atrocious kit."

"Why do Nike keep doing this to us ffs not one nice home shirt yet", @bannedbossman vented.

@PubTalk2 wrote: "The fans should have a say in the designing of the kit for once. Might start a petition to change it."

"Nike are dreadful kit designers", @inkredible_h commented.

While @yung_irv1 wrote: "Disgraceful, swear we went from sexy Adidas kits to this."

View some more reaction below...

Footy Headlines write that the kit will be available from May 2021 and will retail at $90 (roughly £65).

Given the reaction, it's fair to say that it won't sell very well at all...

