Derby County news: Liam Rosenior defends nine-cap international's recent displays

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney's decision to rotate his squad for Tuesday's clash with Cardiff City ultimately backfired as his side slumped a 4-0 defeat in the Welsh capital.

With a congested fixture list in March which sees the Rams play six games in the space of 18 days, the likes of Lee Gregory, Louie Sibley and George Edmundson were given the chance to feature alongside regular starters Kamil Jozwiak, Matt Clarke and Andre Wisdom.

Jozwiak, who joined the Rams last September on a four-year contract from Lech Poznan, once again failed to deliver the goods in what turned out to be a poor evening for his side.

Since making the switch to Pride Park, the winger has only managed to score one goal in the Championship despite making 29 appearances.

Already capped nine times by Poland during his career, Jozwiak has yet to produce the level of performances that initially attracted the attention of then-Derby boss Phillip Cocu.

Yet despite his recent inconsistencies, the 22-year-old has been backed by Rams assistant manager Liam Rosenior to step up to the plate in the near future.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about Jozwiak, Rosenior said: "He has so much potential.

"It is his first season in English football at a really difficult stage.

"He works so hard for the team, he has bundles of pace, he has got a lot of quality and a lot of improvements to make in his game but if he does make those improvements he could be a top, top class player and play at the highest level.

"He is a real team player and is out there every day working on his shooting, working on his game, learning the language.

"I think he is going to be a real asset to this club over the next year or two.

"Next season I am really looking forward to him having that pre-season, bedding down."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how competitive the Championship can be on a weekly basis, it comes as a little surprise when players struggle to adapt after moving to the league from overseas.

Whilst Jozwiak has illustrated some signs of promise during his debut season at Derby, it is clear that he is still adjusting to life in the second-tier and thus it might be too early to judge whether he will be a success at Pride Park.

By learning from the guidance of Rosenior and Rooney who both enjoyed fruitful careers in English football, the former Lech Poznan man will have every chance of improving as a player in the coming weeks.

With fellow winger Tom Lawrence currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an ankle injury, Jozwiak will be hoping to retain his place in Derby's starting eleven for their upcoming matches against Coventry City and Barnsley.

News Now - Sport News