Man Utd transfer news: Selling deadwood this summer would be ideal, says journalist

Despite sitting second in the Premier League, behind only a Manchester City side on almost an unprecedented winning streak, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United have been criticised.

Indeed, following last night's drab draw with Crystal Palace, the Norwegian's former teammate Gary Neville expressed concerns with the manner of the performance and United's dreams of winning their first Premier League title since 2013 were surely over a long time ago.

So, it looks like another summer of building for the club and, writing in his post-match discussion thread, The Athletic's Carl Anka has set out what he believes would represent a good transfer window for the club.

While talking to supporters on the thread last night, Anka described what would be an achievable solid summer for United.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, he suggested that merely being able to sell the players they want to would be a positive step in the right direction.

"At this point it'd be a good window if United just manage to sell all the players they intend to sell," he wrote.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's certainly hard to argue with that, even if fans might not think it's the most exciting update they've ever heard.

After all, the likes of Phil Jones and Juan Mata are still on the books despite the fact they've barely contributed at first-team level, while there are a raft of players on loan who could still be receiving at least some of their wage from United.

With that in mind, the focus should be shifted to trying to clear decks and raise funds for potential arrivals. As we've seen in a post-pandemic world, even if the richest clubs have generally struggled to spend vast sums of money.

For United this summer, it looks to be a case of refining their squad more than anything.

