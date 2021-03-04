Watford news: Munoz discusses selection dilemma after Wycombe win

Watford continued their positive start to life under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz last night by securing a 2-0 victory in their clash with Wycombe Wanderers at Vicarage Road.

Having seen his side suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth last weekend, the Hornets boss opted to make three changes to his starting eleven with William Troost-Ekong, Philip Zinckernagel and Andre Gray all given the opportunity to impress.

The latter of the trio proved to be the difference-maker during the clash as he netted a brace to secure all three points for Watford.

After opening the scoring in the 14th minute with a powerful strike, Gray then latched onto a pass from Zinckernagel in the second-half and duly dispatched past Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

As a result of this victory, the Hornets moved level on points with Brentford who currently occupy the second automatic promotion place in the Championship.

Having only featured on 19 occasions in all competitions this season for Watford before this fixture, Gray's display in the absence of the suspended Joao Pedro has presented Munoz with an attacking dilemma.

Given that the Spaniard has the likes of Gray, Troy Deeney, Stipe Perica and Pedro at his disposal, it will be intriguing to see who will lead the line against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Speaking to the Watford Observer about his forward options following yesterday's victory, Munoz said: "I'm lucky because I have a very good squad and that's the most important in the difficult moments or in the important moments.

"Today Gray was back and gave us two amazing goals and I think it's a brilliant performance from him.

"I'm happy because I know how he works every day about this and when I think, I think it's good.

"It's a good problem for the coach when you have Troy, Perica, Gray and Joao Pedro in good moments and a good level."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With a wide array of attacking talent on display at Vicarage Road, Munoz has somewhat of an embarrassment of riches heading into the upcoming Championship fixtures.

Whereas Pedro currently leads the way in terms of goals having netted nine in the second-tier this season, Deeney and Gray are extremely experienced at this level having made a combined total of 330 league appearances during their careers.

This competition for places at Watford could play a key role in their attempt of achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League as the forwards may push each other to improve.

Providing that the Hornets can build upon a run of four wins in their last five matches in the coming weeks, there is no reason why they cannot challenge for a top-two finish in the Championship.

News Now - Sport News