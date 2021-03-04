Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton left frustrated by Hoops defeat

After suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Birmingham City last weekend, Queens Park Rangers would have been determined to get back to winning ways in their clash with Barnsley on Wednesday.

However, in what turned out to be a frustrating evening for the Hoops at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, it was the Tykes who emerged victorious.

QPR fell behind in the 23rd minute of the clash as Daryl Dike headed home from Alex Mowatt's corner.

Undeterred by this setback, the Hoops responded immediately as Charlie Austin slotted past Brad Collins from close range to take his goal tally for the season to five in all competitions.

Barnsley then hit back as Mowatt netted a stunning free-kick to give his side the lead going into the break.

The Tykes extended their advantage in the 57th minute as substitute Carlton Morris latched onto an exquisite pass from Mowatt and duly fired past Hoops goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Despite bringing on Albert Adomah, Sam Field, Chris Willock, Charlie Kelman and Macauley Bonne in an attempt to salvage something from the game, QPR couldn't break down a Barnsley side who extended their unbeaten league run to eight games as a result of this victory.

Reflecting on his side's defeat, Warburton admitted that he was left frustrated by the way his side conceded Barnsley's third goal.

Speaking to West London Sport after the game, the QPR boss said: "We've got to be better in front of goal.

"If you give away set pieces and don't take your own rewards, you pay the price.

"If you score the goal it changes the game because the opponent then have to come out to attack and we'd have space and are a team that likes to move the ball."

Warburton later added: "At 2-1 down we've got to be patient, make sure we impose ourselves on the game and don't play to their strengths.

"To then give away a goal like that - we're attacking down the left and then don't get back into shape - is criminal."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Warburton would have been under no illusion about how difficult it would be for his side to prevent Barnsley from winning a sixth straight game in the Championship, he has every right to be frustrated by his side's defending last night.

Poor marking for the Tykes' first goal was compounded by a failure to get back into shape in the second-half as the visitors made it 3-1 and effectively killed off the fixture.

Set to face a Bristol City outfit who have picked up six points from their last three league fixtures on Saturday, QPR will need to improve at both ends of the pitch if they are to bounce back from their recent defeats.

Providing that they are able to produce a positive display at Ashton Gate, the Hoops could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the coming weeks.

