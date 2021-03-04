Tottenham news: Daniel Levy might be losing patience

While Jose Mourinho's style of play has been labeled 'boring' during his time in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, you rarely do get a dull moment off the field when the self-proclaimed 'Special One' is involved.

At his best, the Portuguese is witty, charming and a serial trophy winner but, at his worst, and things tend to unravel as they did at both Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, the same thing could be happening again.

They claim the relationship between Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy is becoming increasingly strained and that the two aren't thought to be the best fit when it comes to working together.

For now, Levy is said to be likely to want to continue with the man he appointed to replace the hugely popular Mauricio Pochettino in late 2019 while there is plenty to play for in what remains of this season.

Still, while the Spurs chairman was thought to have been impressed with Mourinho's charisma and CV, such feelings are reportedly wearing thin.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It would be poor on Levy's behalf if there weren't concerns about where the team is going under the 58-year-old. Off the pace in terms of finishing in the top four, Spurs have fallen from grace really rather quickly after topping the Premier League back in November.

However, even if there is a case to sack him, Levy also has to factor in Spurs' finances. Already losing money by way of playing behind closed doors, the fact it would reportedly cost up to £35m to sack Mourinho makes any decision hugely difficult.

Perhaps one could argue that the chairman made a mistake by turning to him in the first place given what happened in his last two jobs but, in the current climate, rushing into any decision would cost the club millions.

Still in with a chance of winning two competitions this season, the next few months will surely determine just how badly Levy got it when he turned to Mourinho.

