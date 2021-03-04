Fulham had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR against Tottenham on Thursday evening.

Spurs took the lead at Craven Cottage after 19 minutes through Tosin Adarabioyo's own-goal.

Fulham battled back and thought they had restored parity just after the hour-mark when Josh Maja found a way past Hugo Lloris.

However, the goal was ruled out for a 'handball' by Mario Lemina.

In the build-up to the goal, Davinson Sanchez's clearance hit the Gabonese midfielder's arm. He was just a few metres away and had his arm in a natural position by his side.

But, VAR reviewed the goal and found it to be handball.

Watch the moment below:

How unlucky can you get?! There is absolutely nothing that Lemina can do in that situation.

By the letter of the law, that goal is rightfully ruled out. The rule book states that if the ball hits a player on the arm and leads to a goal then it must be ruled out.

But that is just so harsh on Lemina and Fulham. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League and that decision could have a massive say on whether they stay up or go down.

Peter Crouch was one of many football fans that expressed their disapproval at the decision.

He tweeted: "Hands by your side is handball as well now ?! Ok."

"Having arms in general is a real problem in today’s game", he added in another tweet.

Interestingly, per Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings, IFAB, football's lawmakers, are having a meeting tomorrow.

A number of topics will be discussed, with the handball law on the agenda.

Maybe, after the incident at Craven Cottage, that will convince them that something needs to be done.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

News Now - Sport News