Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that Borussia Dortmund will struggle to keep Manchester City target Erling Haaland beyond this summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Haaland has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 27 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this, Dortmund find themselves down in fifth place in the table. As things stand, they would miss out on Europe's elite competition next season.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast via Spotify, Romano claimed that no club is close to signing Haaland right now but suggested that Champions League football is a big factor for the Norwegian forward.

Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with the rising star, and if Dortmund do miss out on the top four, that could be a catalyst for a summer departure.

He said: "There are huge chances to see Erling Haaland leave Borussia Dortmund this summer if they won't be in the Champions League next season - so the key is the Champions League.

"If they wont be in the Champions League, it would be really difficult to keep Erling Haaland this summer because these big clubs are moving and trying to get Erling Haaland.

"There is no one close... but for sure the situation would be like dangerous if Borussia Dortmund won't be in the Champions League."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Three successive 0-0 draws over the past week has highlighted United's need to invest in a new striker in the summer.

Anthony Martial has managed just four league goals this term, a poor return for someone of his obvious talent. Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani has shown moments of class, chipping in with seven goals in all competitions, but fitness issues have limited his game time.

Given that the Uruguayan recently turned 34, it appears to be time for United to look to the future, and Haaland seems to have a bright one ahead of him.

Pep Guardiola's City side have managed to cope admirably without Sergio Aguero in recent months, stretching their lead at the top of the table to 14 points.

However, if they want to push on again next term, it would be wise to bring in a replacement for him.

Aguero has scored 256 goals for City across the past decade, and will always be remembered for that goal against QPR in 2012. Finding someone to fill his boots will not be easy but if anyone is capable, Haaland might just be the man.

