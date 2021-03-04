Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there is no truth to reports linking Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso with a move to Juventus.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs in 2019 from Real Betis, and made 28 league appearances in his maiden campaign in North London.

However, his second season at the club has been disrupted by a hamstring problem which has seen him sidelined since December.

That has not kept his name out of the headlines, though.

According to Don Balon, Juventus are keen on the Argentina international, and their interest has been given the seal of approval by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish outlet also claims that Spurs are open to selling Lo Celso, who Transfermarkt value at £31.5m.

In response to that report, Romano insisted on The Here We Go Podcast via Spotify that the rumour is "not true", instead stating that Lo Celso is "focused on Tottenham" and nobody is looking to engineer a move away from the club at this point.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Romano's comments are likely to be met with a sigh of relief by the majority of Spurs' fanbase.

The Argentine playmaker struggled to find consistency in the first part of the season, largely due to his fitness issues, but showed enough last term to indicate that he has an important role to play in Spurs' midfield moving forwards.

Having arrived off the back of a hugely impressive final season in La Liga, where he registered 14 top-flight goal contributions, Lo Celso took his time settling in at Spurs.

By the end of the 2019/20 campaign he was a regular starter, and delivered a number of positive displays in the closing weeks of the season. Two assists in the final three league matches of last term suggested that he was ready to kick on again this year.

Unfortunately for him, that has not happened yet. Still, if he can return to full fitness and string a run of games together soon, he should be able to reach his potential.

Spurs supporters will hope that they get the chance to see him back to his best in London rather than Turin.

