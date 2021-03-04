The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea on Thursday evening was massive for both sides.

The two teams were separated by just one point going into the game and a win for either side would see them go into the top four.

Liverpool started off the stronger of the two teams but Chelsea should have had the opener through Timo Werner.

The German striker, who was linked with Liverpool last summer, found himself one-on-one with Alisson Becker but he produced a tame effort which was easily saved.

He made amends shortly after when he had the ball in the back of the net.

Liverpool played a very high-line and Timo Werner was sent clear from a long ball.

He showed great composure to take the ball past Alisson Becker and then convert into an empty net.

However, the goal went to VAR to check and it ruled that Werner was offside by the finest of margins.

It seems every game at the moment has a controversial VAR decision.

This decision is one of the tightest in the Premier League this season. To the naked eye, it's impossible to tell whether he's offside or not.

It's not clear and obvious so the goal should, in my opinion, be allowed to stand. These offsides where goals are disallowed by a millimeter are just tiring and something needs to be done.

Chelsea responded well to the setback and managed to go into the half-time break with the lead thanks to Mason Mount's goal.

The English midfielder cut in from the left-hand side and fired an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner.

