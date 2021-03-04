Chelsea could soon benefit from Tariq Lamptey’s sell-on clause, as Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

Lamptey departed West London for Brighton in January 2020 and the young full-back has flourished ever since his arrival on the South Coast.

Despite signing a new long-term contract in January of this year, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed on The Here We Go Podcast via Spotify that Arsenal are interested in the 20-year-old.

“Next summer, something big could happen for him,” Romano said regarding Lamptey’s future.

“Arsenal are looking at him as a possible option at right-back. Keep an eye on Arsenal, as they are one of the clubs interested in Lamptey.”

Despite leaving the club for just under £3m over a year ago, Chelsea could benefit financially from Lamptey’s potential move to the Gunners.

According to The Express, the Blues’ director of football Marina Granovskaia negotiated an undisclosed sell-on clause in Lamptey’s initial move to the Seagulls.

Therefore, Chelsea will receive a percentage of the 20-year-old’s transfer fee should he make the switch to the Emirates next summer.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Especially since Project Restart, Lamptey - who Transfermarkt value at £16.2m - has emerged as one of the most exciting English talents in the Premier League.

Further to this point, Romano recently described Lamptey on his podcast as “one of the best young right-backs in the world”.

The 20-year-old is a dynamic full-back who’s willing to drive forward with the ball and is fouled an average of 2.5 times per game, winning vital free-kicks for his side.

However, the real question is, can Lamptey replace Barcelona-linked Hector Bellerin at Arsenal?

According to WhoScored statistics, the Brighton full-back records more crosses and completed dribbles per game than the Spaniard. Given the attacking nature of their position in modern football, these returns are certainly worth paying attention to.

Also bearing in mind his relative youth and his ability to perform in the Premier League, Lamptey seems like a wise-enough long-term investment to come in and fill Bellerin's void.

