Football fans were left bemused during the second half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Thursday night after N’Golo Kante wasn’t penalised for a handball.

Roberto Firmino’s cross struck the French midfielder’s arm but no penalty was awarded.

This was particularly puzzling in the eyes of many - especially as Fulham’s Mario Lemina was controversially penalised for a handball by VAR just hours earlier during the fixture between Fulham and Tottenham.

Josh Maja’s equalising goal was disallowed because Davinson Sanchez's clearance hit the Gabonese midfielder's arm.

You can watch that call here…

Unlike Lemina, Kante had his arm in a seemingly ‘unnatural’ position up in the air.

Surely, then, a penalty should have been awarded to Liverpool by VAR?

You can watch the incident here…

And here’s how football fans have reacted on Twitter…

There was controversy involving VAR earlier in the match when Timo Werner had a goal disallowed for offside.

Repays showed it was marginal, to say the least.

However, Chelsea still went into the half-time break 1-0 up thanks to Mason Mount’s excellent strike.

