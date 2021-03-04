Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah cut a frustrated figure when Jurgen Klopp subbed him off in the 62nd minute against Chelsea on Thursday night.

The Egypt international failed to make a significant contribution against his former employers and was hooked with just under half-an-hour left to play.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was sent on in his place, while Curtis Jones made way for Diogo Jota, as Klopp tried to salvage something from the game at Anfield.

The Reds were 1-0 down at the time thanks to Mason Mount’s first-half strike.

Liverpool, not for the first time in recent weeks, were not at their best against Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer with 17 goals this term but Klopp decided to withdraw his team’s star man midway through the second half.

Salah was visibly frustrated with the decision…

Sports reporter Matt Critchley had spotted Klopp screaming at Salah to track back minutes earlier.

Shortly after Salah went off, the player’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa posted the following tweet….

It was just a full stop, but he was clearly mystified by Klopp’s decision.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney tweeted: “Re that tweet by Salah's agent, where is he going to go? The Spanish big two have no money, and would probably look to go younger. Liverpool are not going to accept less. He surely has to just wait out his contract and go on a Bosman if he does?”

Indeed, this tweet will spark speculation that Salah isn’t entirely happy at Liverpool.

Here’s some more reaction to the tweet…

Despite Klopp’s changes, Liverpool went on to suffer their eighth Premier League defeat of the season.

The Reds now find themselves seventh in the table, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

News Now - Sport News