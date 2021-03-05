Liverpool news: Klopp opens on injury crisis

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with so much this season as Liverpool look to save their season.

Given all that's happened to the fallen Premier League champions so far, finishing in the top four would arguably be par for the course after watching an injury crisis wreck the first defence of their crown.

Opening up on what must surely have been the hardest campaign for him at Anfield since joining in 2015, Klopp has spoken to Sky Sports about some of the major problems he's had to face.

Indeed, the freakish number of injuries they've suffered may have been an excuse in Roy Keane's eyes, but - as the article points out - Liverpool are by far and away the club to have suffered the worst luck on that front this season.

Their players have lost over one thousand days of action collectively through injury and illness, with Crystal Palace second on the list way back with 829.

Speaking about the constant changing of his defence after watching Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all suffer from various problems throughout the campaign, Klopp revealed he'd never seen a crisis so bad in his managerial career.

"Most of the problems are as a result of the injury situation," he said.

"This year we have faced completely new problems. I have never in my life - and I have been doing the job for 20 years - had to change the last line every week.

"I am a much better manager this season than I was before because usually you are not having to think about these things but now I am having to think about them constantly."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Injuries are, of course, part of football and every team is likely to suffer from them at some stage but the extent to which Liverpool have had to cope has been unfortunate, to say the least.

It's hard to think of another top team who would be capable of defending a league title having lost so many key players for such a long time, so perhaps they should be cut some slack.

After such a successful few years with largely the same group of players, any dip in form was always going to be noticeable and scrutinised, so to add in an injury crisis only makes matters much worse.

They are struggling but at least there's an obvious reason as to why.

