Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interview with Jake Humphrey summed up the Man Utd way

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a man who knows how to perform in high pressure situations.

Indeed, his most famous moments as both a player and a manager have come when the stakes are at their highest, whether it be scoring the winner in the last-minute of the Champions League final or leading an injury-ravaged side to a dramatic victory in Paris.

Clearly, this is a man who thrives on the biggest stages of them all, so the insight he shared while talking to Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes on The High Performance Podcast was absolutely fascinating.

As ever, GIVEMESPORT have picked out three key takeaways from the episode.

Knowledge is power

It takes a brave person to transition into coaching after a glittering playing career. After all, we've seen big name players struggle in the dugout over the years, with some even ruining their legacies at the clubs that made them famous during their days out on the pitch.

However, to Solskjaer, the key part of being able to make that transition is to keep learning. No matter what stage in your career you are at, lessons can still be learned, potentially leading to a much more rounded view of whatever it is you're working towards.

"I think everyone can learn all the time and that's what I learned when I came here as a player," he said.

"Players like David Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, they all wanted to improve and be better.

"The day you think you're the real deal, that's when I think you go downwards."

Balancing doubt and confidence

To be able to want to improve and constantly learn lessons takes a degree of humility. Still, the whole point of following whatever path in life we choose to is because we feel confident in doing that, otherwise, what's the point?

With those two things naturally being almost the polar opposite of each other, remaining humble yet holding quiet confidence can be quite a hard thing to balance. To Solskjaer, however, it's the key to success when you get it right.

"It's a fine balance between being humble and quietly confident, believing in yourself enough."

"The secret is to be confident enough to trust yourself all the time but also humble enough to work hard."

Accept failure

Getting yourself into a place where you actually feel okay with failure might not sound like something necessary on your journey to high performance but Solskjaer spoke of the need to accept it might happen.

"No problem with failing.

"Absolutely no problem at all. Because if you know you meant well and your decisions were good ones, it just turned out wrong."

