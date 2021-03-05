Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a mixed season.

The Gabonese striker started off the campaign in poor form as he struggled to find the back of the net regularly.

But he has rediscovered his form in front of goal in recent weeks.

Aubameyang has hit the back of the net eight times in his last 10 games, which includes a brilliant hat-trick against Leeds in the Premier League.

When Aubameyang isn't scoring goals on the pitch, it appears he likes to spend his free time gaming.

The 31-year-old has a Twitch account named 'Auba14PE'.

He briefly went live yesterday, where he showed off his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team to viewers.

And, like almost every professional footballer, Aubameyang has an unreal side. View it below:

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen - 90

RB: Kyle Walker - 85

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 90

CB: Raphael Varane - 86

LB: Ferland Mendy - 83

CDM: Kylian Mbappe - 90

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90

CAM: Ronaldo - 94

CAM: Pele - 95

CAM: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 99

ST: Didier Drogba - 91

What a team that is. In truth, Aubameyang's back-line isn't that special at all.

But his front six is outrageous.

Aubameyang has somehow managed to fit himself and Mbappe in with four of the best Icons on the game. That is enough to scare anyone when they get matched up against him.

The Arsenal star also has Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Pepe and Ousmane Dembele to call upon off the bench, while he's shown loyalty to Mikel Arteta as he manages the side.

Interestingly, Aubameyang had Kane in his reserves, but he decided to send him back to his club after messages from viewers.

The Arsenal star than had a quick look at some of Arsenal's players on the transfer market.

Bukayo Saka was recently given a 90-rated 'Future Stars' card and Aubameyang was impressed.

Speaking about Saka, he said: "Let's check, my little chilli, special card let's see."

When Saka's card popped up, Aubameyang said: "WOOOF! Ok ok ok ok, my little chilli's on fire!

"Oh my god, 2 million, need to buy this one."

Despite having 623,686 coins in the bank and an unreal team, Aubameyang's record isn't that special.

He's played 54 games, winning 27, drawing six and losing 21. That just goes to show that having an unreal team isn't everything...

