Fantasy Football: Three of the best players with a double header in GW27

Following a huge DGW26, which saw 14 teams play twice, we return back to a normal set of 10 fixtures - but by no means will this weekend be any less exciting.

GW27 brings a doubleheader for two sides, with Manchester City - who have won their last 21 games in a row - and Southampton playing at the weekend, and then each other on Wednesday.

With this in mind, it may be worth considering selecting players from these teams in order to get a large points total this week. Therefore, we take a look at three of the best players who will play two matches in GW27...

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City (£11.8m)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been in fine form since returning from injury a couple of weeks ago. After missing five games, he has now started three consecutive matches and has already earned an assist and three FPL bonus points.

He makes an incredible 2.9 key passes-per-game and takes 3.3 shots-per-game (WhoScored), and has now tied Harry Kane for the most assists in the league this term. One major aspect that stands out is that the Belgium international starts almost every week and seems immune from Pep's rotation when he's fully fit.

City will face Manchester United (H) on Sunday in the Manchester derby and while the Red Devils have been defending a lot better of late, they should struggle with the form of City right now.

The Citizens then travel to Southampton (A), who are experiencing a really poor run and haven't won in their last nine league games. De Bruyne will definitely be looking to exploit their defensive frailties in this fixture.

Ruben Dias - Manchester City (£6.1m)

Another Manchester City player who is expected to reward FPL managers in GW27 is none other than Ruben Dias. The City centre-back has been a crucial part of their excellent winning run and has started all but three games in the Premier League this season.

What makes Dias stand out is that he is almost certain to be in the starting XI of both of their games against Man United and Southampton, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones expected to be at the brunt of Pep Guardiola's rotation.

The Portuguese defender has helped City keep 15 clean sheets the season, the most in the league, and concede only 17 goals, fewer than any other side in the division. His commanding presence and defensive contributions make him a great FPL choice this week.

Man United failed to score in two consecutive games last week and may look to set up defensively against City in an attempt to stifle their attacking prowess, which could be good for Dias' FPL owners.

Meanwhile, Southampton have also struggled offensively, scoring only twice in their last four games. This means that there are points to be won for Dias in GW27.

Danny Ings - Southampton (£8.4m)

Southampton striker Danny Ings will be looking to help the Saints find three points this weekend, having not won any of their last nine league games. Ings has been one of the few good players for them this season, scoring eight goals and grabbing three assists.

He now has one goal in his last three starts, but they have played tough opposition recently and struggled to create chances going forward. He is their top scorer and takes the most shots-per-game (2), which indicates he is their best chance of scoring.

Southampton will look to end their poor run of form against Sheffield United (A) on Saturday, a team that are at the bottom of the table and have been poor defensively throughout the campaign. They then travel to play a tough game against Manchester City (A), but Ings would be the first person on the score sheet if the Saints broke through their solid defence.

The 27-year-old forward would definitely be worth considering ahead of GW27, especially since there are limited options for those playing a double gameweek.

News Now - Sport News