Fantasy Football: Three Harvey Barnes alternatives for your FPL team

Leicester City experienced more injury troubles when Harvey Barnes had to be stretchered off with a knee injury in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend. Leicester now have nine players sidelined, thejoint-most in the Premier League.

As much as this is bad news for Leicester fans, this is also bad news for FPL managers who have Barnes in their team. 17.9% of managers own him and over 20,000 people transferred him into their teams in GW26.

The England international had racked up 25 FPL points in his last two matches before getting injured, scoring twice and assisting twice to earn two double-figure FPL points totals.

However, the latest reports suggest that he could be out for the next six weeks, which is why we have found three potential replacements for the injured midfielder for you to consider before the GW27 deadline...

Gareth Bale - Tottenham Hotspur (£9.3m)

On-loan Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been sensational over the past few matches and is starting to look like the Gareth Bale that we've become used to over the years. When the Welshman is on form there is no stopping him and it seems that he could be a great addition for your FPL team this week his recent form is anything to go by.

Bale put in a Man-of-the-Match performance against Burnley last weekend, scoring two goals and assisting another. He now has four goals and three assists in his last four games in all competitions, impressing in their Europa League as well.

He earned his first start for Spurs in the league since GW21, and looks set to retain his place against Crystal Palace (H) on Sunday, while matches against Arsenal (A), Aston Villa (A) and Newcastle (A) will all be good opportunities for Bale to reward his FPL owners further.

Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City (£8.1m)

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been in unstoppable form in recent weeks, and has become one of City's most influential players. The 30-year-old winger has started City's last four Premier League matches, and has produced attacking returns in each.

Mahrez now has two goals and three assists in his past four appearances, including earning a massive 17 points in DGW26. City are flying at the moment, and manager Pep Guardiola is reaping the rewards by starting Mahrez each week.

The City midfielder is only owned by 3.5% of managers and will be a great replacement for the injured Harvey Barnes. City face another double gameweek in GW27, playing Man United (H) and Southampton (H).

They then travel to relegation-threatened Fulham (A), which means there are plenty of games for Mahrez to continue his good form.

Jesse Lingard - West Ham United (£6.0m)

On-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard has been a revelation at West Ham since arriving at the end of January. He has started each of their last five Premier League games, scoring three times and assisting twice to help the Hammers into fourth place.

He has two double-figure points totals and has accrued 39 FPL points in his past five matches. Since joining, he has been at the heart of all the action and is heavily relied upon to create chances and influence the game.

For £6.0m Lingard could be a good and cheap alternative for Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), saving you money in the process. West Ham play Leeds (H) in GW27, a team that have struggled defensively this season.

They also feature in GW29, when only eight teams play, which means you will get an advantage with Lingard in your team.

