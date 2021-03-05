Liverpool lost their fifth consecutive match at Anfield on Thursday evening as they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game in the first half to condemn the Reds to another defeat.

In truth, Liverpool created very little during the 90 minutes.

It took them 87 minutes to record a shot on target; a tame header by Georginio Wijnaldum which was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

But they could - and maybe should - have taken the lead in the first half.

Mohamed Salah's brilliant ball over the top sent Sadio Mane clear one-on-one with Mendy.

The Senegalese international tried to volley the ball first time but he got his effort horribly wrong and Mendy was able to gather.

One man who was not impressed with Mane's effort was former Liverpool man, Michael Owen.

Owen was working covering the game as a pundit for Optus Sport.

As we all know, Owen was brilliant in front of goal during his career.

He scored a plethora of goals. During his peak, he was arguably the best finisher in the world.

Despite now being 41 years old and long retired, Owen decided to show the world what Mane should have done for his chance.

The Englishman got presenter Steve Bower to throw him a football and then he replicated what Mane did.

He then asked Bower to throw him the ball again, but this time he showed what Mane should have done.

It made for some brilliant TV and you can watch the moment below.

What a finish. Sherwood had absolutely no chance.

To be fair, Owen has a point.

Mane got his technique completely wrong and he fluffed Liverpool's best chance of the game.

If Owen was in a similar position, even though he is 41, maybe he would have buried it.

